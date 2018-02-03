International Civil Rights Center and Museum 2018 Gala

Photo: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- The International Civil Rights Center and and Museum's (ICRCM) 2018 Gala and fundraiser is Saturday night. WFMY News 2's Taheshah Moise is the master of ceremonies.

Former WFMY News 2 Anchor Lee Kinard is getting the Unsung Hero Award. It will be presented to him by Sandra Hughes.

This year the Lifetime Civil and Human Rights Award went to North Carolina A&T alum, Reverend Jesse Jackson.

Lee will not be present at the gala because of an injury from a fall he had at his house.

On its website the ICRCM says their mission is to ensure that the world never forgets the courage displayed by four young North Carolina A&T State College students, on February 1, 1960, and the hundreds and thousands of college and community youth in Greensboro, in the South and around the country who joined them in the days and weeks that followed which led to the desegregation of the Woolworth lunch counter and ultimately to the smashing of the despicable segregation system in the southern United States.



Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Copyright 2017 WFMY