International Civil Rights Museum And Duke Energy Reach Agreement In Billing Dispute

File photo. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The power struggle between the International Civil Rights Center & Museum and Duke Energy has ended in an agreement.

Attorneys for Sit-In Movement, Inc. and the power company met in Greensboro Thursday morning with the N.C. Utilities Commission, saying the parties reached an agreement after the museum's attorney filed a complaint earlier this year.

Duke Energy billed the museum for an $18,224 deposit back in May after it had its power disconnected in February due to billing concerns. The museum argued it was caught up on bills and shouldn't have to pay it.

Now, as part of the agreement, that deposit charge is off the table and a new payment plan is in place.

Have a news tip: Contact us via news@wfmy.com, Facebook or Twitter

The International Civil Rights Center and Museum must pay bills no later than 5 days after the due date. If the bill is unpaid, Duke Energy must give 5 days notice to the museum, both written and electronic, before the power is cut off. If the power is cut off, the museum could face another deposit charge.

Douglas Harris, the museum's attorney, says they should have no problems complying with these new terms.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2017 WFMY-TV