Investigation Of Massive Fire in Raleigh Continues

Photo used with permission from Josh Davis (Photo: Overton, Rodney N.)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The ATF has completed its on-scene investigation of the massive downtown Raleigh fire from March 16, the Bureau said Friday.

Other agencies, such as the SBI and Raleigh Police, have also completed the documentation, examination and processing of physical fire evidence.

The ATF had been at the scene of the fire at 314 W. Jones Street since March 18.

All evidence will now be sent to a forensic laboratory.

Collecting evidence from outside the scene of the fire is need to determine the origin and cause of the fire, the ATF said.

“Investigating a fire of this size requires a team effort. We appreciate the dedication of our agents and experts, along with state and local partners, who are all working tirelessly to thoroughly investigate the fire and determine its origin and cause,” said ATF Charlotte Field Division Special Agent in Charge C.J. Hyman.

The fire damaged 10 downtown buildings as an under construction apartment building went up in flames.

More than 100 fire fighters responded to battle the worst fire Raleigh has seen since the 1920s, Fire Chief John McGrath said.

Jason McGuigan lived at the Quorum Center until the fire forced him out.

“We want to have some closure, so that way we know what we’re dealing with,” he said.

More than 250 people can’t get back into their homes because of the fire.

