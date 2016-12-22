Traveling Group Targeting Elderly People in NC

Randolph County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WFMY)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC – On Wednesday morning, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office posted a crime alert on their Facebook page.

“Individuals are going to houses in the Coleridge area and may be possibly connected to the ‘Irish Travelers’ group,” the post read.

Two elderly people reported two men, by the names of Patrick Carroll and Barney Carroll came to their homes needing the bathroom or directions, and once inside proceeded to rummage through their personal belongings.

Colonel Ed Blair, Chief Deputy with the RCDO, said the pair used a diversion tactic.

“They’ll come in more than one at a time, one will keep you occupied, the other will slip away and go into another room and look for anything of value and they’ll steal it,” Blair explained. “Anything that’s not tied down and they think they can make a buck off of.”

The scheme is probably one of the oldest ones known and many times, the elderly are the intended victims.

“If you say you need to use the bathroom, you’re likely to let them in because you want to be hospitable,” said Blair. “One incident was with an elderly gentleman. They asked him to use a pen. While one was using the pen and writing something down, the other one went into another room and began to go through his belongings.”

The older man caught the would-be thief and told both to leave immediately.

The two men could be from the North Augusta area of South Carolina and could have used their real names. Blair said the two men and their alleged scheme, fit the description of a group known to the area.

“People would know them by Irish Travellers. (spelling sic) That’s the most prominent name they are known for in this area,” Blair explained. “Carroll is a prominent name among that community.”

Blair said they will not only use diversion tactics to steal, but will try to get a homeowner to pay them money for household work. Normally, the scheme involves asking for money up front but do a terrible job or don't show up at all.

“They’ll put just a very thin sealant on your drive or very thin coast of asphalt and by the time they are driving away, it’s already coming up and cracking,” said Blair.

Blair admits, if they catch the schemers in the act, they'll charge them or escort them to the county line, but the hard part is catching them. Normally, they live in other counties or outside of the state and travel for the scheme. Investigators said it’s also difficult to know how many people were victims, because most of the time, people won’t report it out of embarrassment.

The group, according to deputies, will not use physical violence, but will threaten a victim to get what they want.

“They’ll threaten to sue you. They’ll threaten to go to the police. They’ll threaten all kinds of things. And older folks don’t like that, so they tend to back off,” Blair said.

Deputies warn, do not let anyone in the house if you do not know them. Do not pay for any work up front and if you feel uncomfortable, call 911.

The two men, Patrick Carroll and Barney Carroll are simply wanted for questioning at this point. The two are described as driving a newer-model red four door Chevrolet and/or a black Ford F250 four dour pickup.

