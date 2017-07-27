Is Your Neighborhood Participating In National Night Out?

National Night Out 2016 (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Neighborhoods all over the Triad are ready for a night out - National Night Out.

NNO is on Tuesday, August 1. It's an annual community-building campaign that promotes positive police-community relations to make neighborhoods safer.

Susan Danielsen with Greensboro Police Department says more than 120 neighborhoods in Greensboro are participating in the event.

Contact your neighborhood association or local police department to find out if your neighborhood is having its own National Night Out.

Click here to register your neighborhood for NNO.

National Night Out 2017 Greensboro Neighborhoods

On Tuesday August 1, 2017 the Burlington Police Department in conjunction with other local city leaders, civic groups, citizens, businesses and neighborhood organizations will be participating in the annual campaign of National Night Out (NNO). This event is designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit and law enforcement-community partnerships. There will be over forty NNO locations throughout the city where participators can gather to meet law enforcement officers, police employees and learn more about the available resources in their community. To learn how to get involved go to http://www.burlingtonnc.gov/477/National-Night-Out. Posted by Burlington Police Department-NC on Thursday, July 27, 2017

