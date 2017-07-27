Is Your Neighborhood Participating In National Night Out?

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Neighborhoods all over the Triad are ready for a night out - National Night Out.
NNO is on Tuesday, August 1. It's an annual community-building campaign that promotes positive police-community relations to make neighborhoods safer.
Susan Danielsen with Greensboro Police Department says more than 120 neighborhoods in Greensboro are participating in the event.
Contact your neighborhood association or local police department to find out if your neighborhood is having its own National Night Out.
National Night Out 2017 Greensboro Neighborhoods
