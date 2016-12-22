It's A Festivus For The Rest Of Us! Greensboro Family Pays Tribute To 'Seinfeld' Holiday

Greensboro family puts up Festivus display. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you're in the Sunset Hills neighborhood in Greensboro this holiday season, you expect to see the Christmas balls aglow.

But Kevin Prufer and his family opt to put up another kind of display.

"Well, it was my step-son," Prufer explains. "He dared me to put one up. I kind of said maybe we should put a Festivus pole up and he said 'yeah let's do it!'"





Festivus is a made-up holiday from the popular 90's show, Seinfeld.

It's all about de-commercializing the holiday season and airing your grievances if you have any problems.

What started just a few years ago as a nod to the notorious Seinfeld tradition is now a tradition for the Prufer family.

"Everyone's so busy on the 23rd, so we never have the Festivus feast and we certainly don't have the feats of strength," Prufer tells.



But they do take part in the airing of the grievances and encourage others to do the same. They even go so far as to set out paper and pen for people to write whatever they want.

"It's amazing what people put up there."

Then on Christmas Eve, they all go in the box.

"The rule is we pass it around the dinner table."

And the family reads every single one.

"You have to read it and you have to read it verbatim so there might be some cuss words in there. You know it's hysterical."

Truly making it a Festivus for the rest of us.

"We're just kind of a smart alec family and we enjoy doing that."

The Festivus decorations will be up on Berkley Place through Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2016 WFMY