It's Not Your Average Monday

Got the Monday blues? Shake 'em off with three headlines from earlier you may have missed:

Police Searching For Clues On Missing Winston-Salem Woman

"Nothing was found of evidentiary value to assist us in the search," said police.

Cheerwine Celebrated At The White House

042511-Cheerwine Facebook profile image (Photo: WCNC)

One of North Carolina's most beloved soft drinks is crashing the White House.

12.5 Foot Shark Lurking Off NC Coast

According to tracking data, Hilton made his closest approach to land Saturday, passing nearby Cape Lookout and along the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

On This Day in History

July 17 - U.S. Congress authorizes paper money

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Copyright 2017 WFMY