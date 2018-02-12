'It's Terrifying' | High Point Mom Explains Son's Daily Food Allergy Struggle

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Across the country, controversy is brewing over a scene in a new children's movie.

Some parents are upset with a scene in the new Peter Rabbit movie, calling it insensitive to those who experience severe food allergies. In the movie, one character is allergic to blackberries, and rabbits fling the fruit at him, which forces him to use an EpiPen.

For local Triad parents, the topic hits close to home. For the past couple of years, Lori Dalton has to monitor everything her four-year-old son, Jonah eats because of his allergies.

“He is allergic to milk and eggs and peanuts,” she said.

Just one taste could send him into full blown anaphylactic shock - meaning, he gets hives and his breathing gets cut off.

“It’s terrifying. With a food allergy, everything is everywhere and you have to eat, you can't avoid it, you can't avoid food situations, so to keep it safe it's just hyper vigilance all the time,” she explained.

In his few years of life so, Jonah’s mom says they've had to use an EpiPen on him three times.

“We had to Epi him not that long ago, and he's very aware of what is going on, he is scared, you're panicking as a parent watching your child struggle to breathe,” Dalton said.

Every day they make it work by avoiding those dangerous foods & finding safe options. But Dalton says it's still upsetting to see that people don't take it seriously.

“People don't get it. If you're not living it, you don't know what it's like. You have no idea what it's like,” she said, “It's life-threatening. People can die from it.”

The CDC reports 4 out of 100 kids nationwide deal with a food allergy, and they say, that number continues to grow year to year.

