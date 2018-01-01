'It's Truly A Miracle': Woman Says After Husband, Son Escape House Fire

RUFFIN, N.C. -- Abby Lucas never would have predicted she'd spend her New Year's day sitting beside her toddler's hospital bed.

"I feel like I'm going to wake up any moment and this will have all just been a really bad dream. But I can't break down because my family needs me," Lucas explained.

Her son, Stephen, and husband, Shane, are in the hospital after being badly burned when their house went up in flames in Ruffin on Thursday.

"My husband heard a 'pop' in the house. Him and my son were in the bathroom and when he walked out there was nothing but flames and fire everywhere," Lucas said. "So he grabbed what he could, and covered our son and ran out of the house. They wouldn't be here if it wasn't by the grace of God and his bravery and determination to get them out of the house."

Shane and Stephen are badly burned and have lung damage from smoke inhalation. However, Abby said they are expected to pull through.

"It's truly a miracle. God was really looking out for them because our house burned to the ground. There is nothing. But that doesn't even matter because my husband and son are alive and they can't be replaced," she said.

And despite the pain and trauma, Abby made sure they started the New Year off on the right foot.

"We've watched the ball drop on the TV every year. And I was not about to miss a new year's eve kiss with him because I'm not starting my year off that way," Lucas said. "I couldn't really kiss his face because I couldn't get to it, but I kissed his arm. And I read bible scripture to him while we watched the ball drop."

The Ruffin community is coming together to help the family. On Saturday, neighbors gathered to furnish a home in Reidsville for the family to stay in for as long as they need. A local car dealership is even loaning the family a car.

A friend of the family also started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.



