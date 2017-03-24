Jack Little's Gun Collection To Be Auctioned Off

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The gun collection of murdered store owner Jack Little will be auctioned off Saturday in High Point.

Little's daughter posted a flyer on facebook that said the auction is happening at the Whetstone Army Navy store at 9:30.

That's the same store where Jack Little was killed last month.

Investigators said the suspects also stole as many as two dozen guns.

Police did arrest 3 people in connection to Little's murder.

