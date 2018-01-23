WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt Coming To Greensboro In May

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:41 AM. EST January 23, 2018

GREENSBORO - James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt are set to come to Greensboro this spring.

On May 18, Taylor and his All-Star Band will headline a show at the Greensboro Coliseum with special guest Raitt. 

Taylor has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and sold more than 100 million albums. Raitt is a ten-time Grammy Winner and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015. 

 

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum box office and at Ticketmaster.com

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories