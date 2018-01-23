James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt Coming To Greensboro In May

GREENSBORO - James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt are set to come to Greensboro this spring.
On May 18, Taylor and his All-Star Band will headline a show at the Greensboro Coliseum with special guest Raitt.
Taylor has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and sold more than 100 million albums. Raitt is a ten-time Grammy Winner and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum box office and at Ticketmaster.com
