'Rest Easy Tonight:' Randolph Sheriff Says Jeremy Hayes, Kennedy Boggs in CUSTODY

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- "Rest easy tonight."

Those are the words Sheriff Robert Graves gave his community after Jeremy Hayes and his girlfriend Kennedy Boggs were taken into custody in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Tuesday night. The couple was wanted in connection with several robberies and assaults, including assaults on two Triad elderly couples.

During a press conference Tuesday night, Randolph Sheriff Robert Graves said Myrtle Beach, SC authorities were in contact with Randolph County investigators on Sunday regarding armed robberies in their area. Hayes and Boggs were suspects.

Sheriff Graves says the couple was arrested after a police chase that ended in a crash in Myrtle Beach. They are working on the extradition process to get the couple back in North Carolina.

Investigators say Hayes had 15 outstanding warrants for his arrest in North Carolina and Boggs had 3 outstanding warrants.

The first attack happened last week at a home on Ingram Drive in Asheboro. An elderly couple was attacked in their home after opening their door to a man claiming to be with the Water Department.

Hayes is believed to have attacked the couple who are both in their 80s. Emergency crews treated the couple for various injuries. Investigators believe Hayes' girlfriend, Kennedy Boggs, is related to the victims.

RELATED: 'I Know In My Heart He Will Kill Because He's Escalating': Mom of Man Attacked at Rest Stop

RELATED: Man Poses As Water Employee, Attacks Elderly Couple in Randolph Co.

Sunday, Randolph Co. Sheriff Robert Graves confirmed they believe Hayes attacked again. This time it was a person working at a rest stop in Seagrove. The 21-year-old victim was robbed and beaten so badly that he needed 35 stitches and 42 staples.

Deputies say they think he committed another assault and robbery Saturday night of an elderly couple on the 5000 block of Old Randleman Road in Guilford County.

WFMY News 2 spoke with the victims' grandson, Bobby McInnis.

McInnis says Hayes came to his grandparents' door saying he had run out of gas. When they opened the door to help Hayes, he burst in and started whipping the couple with his pistol.

"I'm just grappling with how someone could do this," said McInnis. "I'm thanking God that they made it through this."

McInnis said his grandparents received multiple stitches and staples for their injuries. His grandfather's nose is broken and both of the victims are badly bruised.

In September, Jeremy Hayes was arrested for robbing an elderly man. Court documents show the case was dismissed when prosecutors were unable to locate the victim to testify and Hayes went free.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY