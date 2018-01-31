Jeremy Hayes, Girlfriend Robbed A Pizza Hut Before Arrest: Police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Jeremy Hayes and his girlfriend were part of an armed robbery Tuesday night before being arrested by Myrtle Beach Police.

Just after 6 p.m., Hayes entered a Pizza Hut at 901 S. Kings Highway with a gun and demanded money according to a release from the police.

Hayes left in the same gray Honda Civic Triad law enforcement had been searching for. City cameras caught the car on South Ocean Blvd. Officers pulled them over and arrested Hayes and Kennedy Boggs without incident.

Both are charged with being a fugitive of justice, and there will be more charges as Investigators complete their investigation.

RELATED: 'Rest Easy Tonight:' Randolph Sheriff Says Jeremy Hayes, Kennedy Boggs in CUSTODY

RELATED: 'I Know In My Heart He Will Kill Because He's Escalating': Mom of Man Attacked at Rest Stop

RELATED: Man Poses As Water Employee, Attacks Elderly Couple in Randolph Co.

RELATED: Man Wanted In Randolph Co. Attack Now Linked to Guilford Co. Elderly Assault: Sheriff

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY