WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

Judge Henry Frye Honored With Bridge Dedication

Judge Henry Frye To Have Bridge Dedicated In Richmond County

Janson Silvers, WFMY 11:02 AM. EST January 23, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Judge Henry Frye is set to be honored on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in Richmond County. 

Frye was born in Richmond County in 1932, and eventually became North Carolina's first African-American Supreme Court Justice.

He graduated with top honors from North Carolina A&T State University, became a U.S. Air Force Captain, and then became a lawyer among many other things. 

Governor Roy Cooper will be one of the speakers at the dedication which will be at Ellerbe Town Hall at 3 p.m.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories