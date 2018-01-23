Judge Henry Frye Honored With Bridge Dedication

Feb. 3, 1983: Henry Frye sworn in as NC's first African American Supreme Court Justice (Photo: News and Observer)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Judge Henry Frye is set to be honored on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in Richmond County.

Frye was born in Richmond County in 1932, and eventually became North Carolina's first African-American Supreme Court Justice.

He graduated with top honors from North Carolina A&T State University, became a U.S. Air Force Captain, and then became a lawyer among many other things.

Governor Roy Cooper will be one of the speakers at the dedication which will be at Ellerbe Town Hall at 3 p.m.

