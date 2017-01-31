Kernersville PD: Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Truck

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Kernersville Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian.

It happened Tuesday night, just before 7:15 p.m. on the 300 block of East Bodenhamer Street.

Police said a 2004 Ford F-150 truck was traveling west on East Bodenhamer Street when the truck collided with a pedestrian in the roadway. The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where they later died.

The pedestrian's name is being withheld, until family is notified.

Kernersville Police are investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding this crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (336) 996-3177.

