Kernersville Police Look For Car Break-In Suspect

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Kernserville police are seeing more car break-ins.

According to the town's Facebook page, most of the vehicles broken into are unlocked. Police are asking people to lock up their cars and for neighbors to watch out for each other.

The crimes are happening at all times of the day but the chance increases at night.

If you see something suspicious call police. Try to give descriptions of people, cars and plate numbers.

Call 336-996-2294 with any information.

(© 2017 WFMY)