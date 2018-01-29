Kevin Hart Adds Charlotte, Raleigh To His 'Irresponsible' Tour

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 11: Kevin Hart attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" on December 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Polk, Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced he will be hitting the road for a tour and is scheduled to make a stop in Charlotte and also in Raleigh.

"The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" kicks off February 9 in Kalamazoo, Michigan and is expected to make a stop in the Queen City March 31 at the Spectrum Center. He'll also perform in Raleigh at PNC Arena April 1.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Wednesday, January 31 at noon ET at LiveNation.com.

