Krispy Kreme and Ghirardelli unleash new doughnuts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Oh my Ghirardelli! Chocolate and doughnut lovers rejoice!

One of the most popular chocolate creators has teamed up with Krispy Kreme to offer customers two new doughnuts.

“Uniting premium chocolate enthusiasts and our beloved doughnut fans, these doughnuts offer an OMG-worthy reward any time of day – whether you’re celebrating life’s everyday moments or in search of a delightful afternoon indulgence,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme’s Sea Salt Caramel Doughnut is filled with salted caramel filing, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with chocolate and caramel icings and topped with a blend of amber sugar, salt sprinkle and Ghirardelli mini chocolate chips.

Krispy Kreme’s Mint Chocolate Doughnut is filled with White Mint Kreme, which is filing inspired by Ghirardelli chocolate mint squares and it’s dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with green colored icing and topped with Ghirardelli mini chocolate chips dusted in powdered sugar.

The doughnuts are available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme stores. Check out www.krispykreme.com/ghirardelli to find a participating store near you.

