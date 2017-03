Krispy Kreme bringing back green doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day! Pic. Krispy Kreme (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you forget to wear your green on St. Patrick’s Day, then at least make sure you eat something green!

Krispy Kreme is going green bringing back its green dough. The “O’riginal Glazed Doughnut” will be available only on

Friday, March 17 at participating locations.

Now if we could only get a pot of gold!

