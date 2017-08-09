Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed Doughnut Getting 'Eclipsed'

WINSTON-SALEM - Krispy Kreme's classic glazed doughnut is getting 'eclipsed' for a brief time.

To celebrate the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, Krispy Kreme's most popular treat is going dark with a chocolate glaze for a limited time.

The KK website says fans can get a first taste of the limited-time doughnut when the 'Hot' sign is on Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20.

Last week, the Winston-Salem based chain announced a Reese's Peanut Butter doughnut.

