GREENSBORO, N.C. - Don't drink and drive this Labor Day Weekend.

You're smarter than that.

State and local law enforcement are setting up additional sobriety checkpoints in every county across the state to target impaired drivers and prevent highway fatalities.

It's part of the Governor's Annual Highway Safety Program called "Booze It & Lose It."

It aims to keep drunk drivers off the road.

The campaign runs from August 18 to September 4th.

“Labor Day is a joyous family holiday that should never be marred by the tragic results of a drunk driver,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the GHSP. “Law enforcement agencies across North Carolina are partnering with our office to prevent these tragedies by taking drunk drivers off the road.”

Highway deaths caused by impaired drivers this year are down 23 percent from 2016, with 166 fatalities in North Carolina to-date.

“Join us in keeping this Labor Day holiday as safe as possible,” said Ezzell. “If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement immediately. This decision could be the difference between life and death.”

If you plan to drink, designate a sober driver, download a ride app, or take a cab or bus so everyone on the roads stays safe this holiday weekend.

