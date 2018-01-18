Large Bucket Truck Crashes After Sliding On Ice In Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. - A Wednesday morning snow storm created dangerous road conditions in Burlington.

Police responded to more than 20 car wrecks and nearly 30 stranded drivers stuck in snow.

Police are now sending a warning to drivers to watch out for ice and snow on the roads.

Police say a large bucket truck landed on its side after sliding on ice and hitting a ditch.

It happened on Thursday around 8:30 a.m. on the corner of Maple Avenue and Glendale Lane.

Police say a wrecker arrived to clear the crash, but it started sliding on the icy road.

Two tow trucks had to be used to pull the bucket truck out of the snow and upright.

The driver is okay.

Police put in a call for NCDOT crews to salt the roads.

Maple Avenue was closed for nearly 4 hours between Anthony Road and Bayview Drive as crews worked to clear the crash.

