Lawmakers Looking Into Emergency Exit Access In Light Of Mass Shootings

NORTH CAROLINA -- After the the mass shooting in Florida, the State Fire Marshal is calling on lawmakers to ensure businesses are keeping emergency exits clear.

Deputy Fire Marshal Brian Taylor stressed the importance of emergency exit accessibility during a presentation to state lawmakers on Friday.

His PowerPoint presentation highlighted an incident at Crabtree Valley Mall in August of 2016 where people panicked because of an active shooter threat. There were several injuries when people tried to get out of the mall because some stores had fire exits blocked.

In his presentation, Taylor said the biggest hardship for code enforcement officials is that they are only inside of a business once a year to every three years.

He is asking lawmakers to provide education on the rights of code enforcers, and to stress the importance of having proper escape routes to business owners.

