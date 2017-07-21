Lawsuit Says 'Bathroom Bill' Effects Still Felt

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A revised lawsuit says transgender people in North Carolina are still effectively prevented from using restrooms matching their gender identity under a law that replaced the state's notorious "bathroom bill."



The amended complaint filed Friday in federal court says the replacement law continues the harms of its predecessor by leaving restroom policies in the hands of state lawmakers and preventing local governments or school systems from setting rules or offering guidance.

North Carolina took the "bathroom bill" off the books in late March after a yearlong backlash that hurt the state's reputation and caused businesses and sports leagues to back out of lucrative events and projects. The compromise eliminated a provision that required transgender people to use restrooms in many public buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates.

