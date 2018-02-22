WFMY
Close

Leaders Across Carolinas Remember Billy Graham

Rev. Billy Graham has died at the age of 99. Graham was the most well-known evangelists in the world preaching to more than 215 million people in 185 countries.

Marilyn Icsman, USA TODAY and Hank Lee , WCNC 5:58 AM. EST February 22, 2018

After the death of one the world's most well-known Christian evangelical pastors, political figures across the Carolinas spoke out in remembrance of Billy Graham.

 

RELATED: Triad Reacts to Rev. Billy Graham's Death

RELATED: 'Well Done Good, Faithful Servant' | Rev. Billy Graham Funeral Details

RELATED: Billy Graham's most memorable quotes

Graham, who spent six decades on-air, was a spiritual adviser to every president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama. He spoke out after the 9/11 attacks and crossed party lines to preach to those on the left and right.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster

Senator Thom Tillis

NC House Speaker Tim Moore

Senator Tim Scott

Senator Lindsey Graham

Former SC Governor Nikki Haley

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories