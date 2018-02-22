Leaders Across Carolinas Remember Billy Graham

Evangelist Billy Graham delivers his message at the Billy Graham Crusade at Flushing Meadows Park 24 June 2005 in Flushing Meadows, New York. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

After the death of one the world's most well-known Christian evangelical pastors, political figures across the Carolinas spoke out in remembrance of Billy Graham.

RELATED: Triad Reacts to Rev. Billy Graham's Death

RELATED: 'Well Done Good, Faithful Servant' | Rev. Billy Graham Funeral Details

RELATED: Billy Graham's most memorable quotes

Graham, who spent six decades on-air, was a spiritual adviser to every president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama. He spoke out after the 9/11 attacks and crossed party lines to preach to those on the left and right.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

Billy Graham was a strong, humble, positive and passionate North Carolina man of faith who made a difference in the lives of so many. Rest with God, Reverend Graham - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) February 21, 2018

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster

Rev. Billy Graham dedicated his life to preaching the Gospel, touching the lives of millions across the world. It is bittersweet to hear of his homegoing this morning, as he will be missed, but we know he is rejoicing with his Savior right now. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) February 21, 2018

Senator Thom Tillis

Reverend Billy Graham, a proud North Carolinian, was truly America’s Pastor and spiritual compass. He dedicated his life to preaching the Gospel and inspired millions of people in America and across the globe. (1/3) — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 21, 2018 He preached in favor of inclusiveness and viewed diversity in our society as a strength. His counsel was sought by many Presidents – Republicans and Democrats alike – in no small part because of his unshakable moral clarity and convictions. (2/3) — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 21, 2018 Reverend Graham’s life’s work and devotion to faith bettered our country and the world. I join my fellow citizens in celebrating a great and historic man and North Carolina’s favorite son. (3/3) — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 21, 2018

NC House Speaker Tim Moore

I join the nation to mourn Rev. Billy Graham today. He spoke to the spirit in all of us. Words cannot express what he means to the people of North Carolina. His message of love, kindness, and hope, remains in our lives long after his own. His sermons echo in our hearts forever. — Speaker Tim Moore (@NCHouseSpeaker) February 21, 2018

Senator Tim Scott

#BillyGraham was a pastor to presidents and a guiding light for millions of Americans for more than half a century. He will be missed on Earth, and embraced in Heaven. #GoodAndFaithfulServant — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 21, 2018

Senator Lindsey Graham

One of the greatest messengers of Christ has gone to his heavenly reward.



Dr. Graham spread the good news to millions across the world and led a life beyond reproach. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 21, 2018 Dr. Graham was a counselor to presidents, a pastor to the masses, and most of all -- a loving, caring, husband, father, and grandfather.



May he Rest In Peace. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 21, 2018

Former SC Governor Nikki Haley

© 2018 WCNC.COM