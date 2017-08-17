Leaky Roofs Cause Water Damage at Five Alamance Co. Schools

Leaky roofs are causing serious water damage at five different schools in Alamance County. (Photo: Kris Tolder, Custom)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC -- Leaky roofs are causing serious water damage at five different schools in Alamance County.

Now, those schools are trying to make arrangements before classes start back up in less than two weeks.

Pictures of the damage show moldy classrooms, broken ceiling tiles, and water everywhere.

“I almost don't feel safe because if it's going to fall in on us, it could hurt somebody,” said Robin Dickson, a high school student in Alamance County.

“I mean I am disgusted,” said Jessica Royster, a mother of two. “It looks very unhealthy and unsafe. You don't know what your child is inhaling. It's sad.”

Even some of the books in the library at Broadview Middle School were damaged.

Alamance Burlington Schools Superintendent Dr. Bill Harrison says the roofs have been a problem for years, but it got worse this spring.

“We just have serious leaks,” said Harrison. “Whenever it rains, we have buckets. Ceiling tiles fall out. As a result of that, it's just not a safe situation for kids.”

The school system is in the process of filing a lawsuit against the company that performed the repairs, claiming they used "faulty materials."

Until the lawsuit is settled, the work will remain unfinished.

Harrison says students won't be able to use the rooms with the worst damage.

“I just want our parents to know that the safety of their children is our number one concern,” said Harrison. “The building may not look like we want it to look when they show up on the first day of school. But it will be safe.”

But parents like Royster aren’t taking any chances with their children’s safety.

“I would worry a lot especially if this is what they are dealing with at school,” said Royster. “I think it's very unhealthy and unsafe.”

Broadview Middle School needs an entire new roof.

Cummings High School needs a new coating on its roof.

EM Holt Elementary School, Graham Middle School, and Sellars-Gunn Education Center all need some patch work, according to Harrison.

In total, Harrison says the school system is facing more than $1 million worth of repair work.

WFMY News 2 reached out for a comment from the company that made the repairs but we have not heard back by the time of this report.

School leaders say in the best case scenario, the work will be done about four months after the lawsuit is settled.

© 2017 WFMY-TV