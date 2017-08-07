LeBauer Park Celebrates 1 Year Birthday

LeBauer Park Turns 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Time flies when you're having fun.

Greensboro's LeBauer Park will celebrate one full year of being open on August 8th.

Since it opened, the park has held more than 600 free programs and welcomed over 213,000 visitors.

“This is truly a park for everyone," said Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. Executive Director, Rob Overman. “Our goal is to be the front yard of downtown Greensboro, and I think we have easily accomplished that in our first year."

A week-long celebration will kick off with Birthday Bash Happy Hour in Market Square from 5p.m.-7p.m.

The happy hour will include games, music, and a Chess Blitz tournament on the Great Lawn.

Community leaders are expected to join the party at 6p.m.

They'll slice into a giant cake sponsored by Downtown Greensboro Inc. followed by a pop-up dance class under the iconic Janet Echelman sculpture “Where We Met”.

The fun doesn't stop there.

Folks will be able to enjoy line dancing from 7p.m. to 9p.m.

On Friday, UNCG presents Spartan Cinema at LeBauer Park with an outdoor showing of Zootopia.

On Saturday, you will see the return of the LeBauer Live Music Series as North Carolina-based band Dark Water Rising takes the stage in this second installment of the three-concert series.

The show kicks off at 8p.m.

“Moving forward, we want to build on the success of our inaugural year and continue to bring diverse and engaging programs to the parks for the benefit of Greensboro’s citizens,” said Overman.

