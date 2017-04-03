Left Turns Prohibited On Parts Of Fourth St. In Downtown Winston-Salem

Photo: City of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - City workers say because of increasing traffic volume, left turns from Fourth Street on to Cherry Street and Marshall Street are no longer allowed at any time.

Before this change, left turns were only prohibited during peak traffic hours.

The Deputy Director of Transportation, Connie James, said the short block between the two streets prompted the changed. Often, she said there would be a gridlock while cars waited to turn on either Cherry or Marshall streets.

Officials believe this change will alleviate the problem.

