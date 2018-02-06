Legendary Musician Billy Joel To Perform At BB&T Field In Winston-Salem

Billy Joel performs at Moda Center on December 8, 2017 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jackie Butler/Getty Images) (Photo: Jackie Butler, 2017 Jackie Butler)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Legendary musician Billy Joel is coming to Winston-Salem.

He will perform at BB&T Field at Wake Forest University on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Wake Forest University, Live Nation, and Greensboro Coliseum Complex made the announcement on Tuesday.

"Wake Forest University is thrilled to be hosting Billy Joel in concert this fall," said Wake Forest Athletic Director Ron Wellman. "Billy is a true legend whose music and live performances have entertained millions of fans over his illustrious career."

Joel ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history.

He's sold 150 million records over the past quarter century and scored 33 consecutive Top 40 hits.

In 2016, the Library of Congress selected "Piano Man" for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance."

"Winston-Salem is one of five stadium shows in the U.S. where this event will be played," said Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines. "It has a huge economic impact on the city. This is a key part of the energy and excitement we are trying to build in Winston-Salem."

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, February 17 at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.

Joel will also play four other stadiums in 2018:

Fenway Park in Boston

Wrigley Field in Chicago

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY