Level Cross Homeowner Finds Possible Military Explosive on Property: Officials

Randolph County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WFMY)

LEVEL CROSS, N.C. -- A bomb squad was called to a home in Level Cross after a homeowner found a military explosive device in a building on his property around 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Department.

Captain Chabot says about a half-mile of Providence Church Road is blocked off near the home in the 500 block of Providence Church Road. There is no word on when the road could reopen.

Chabot says the homeowner was cleaning out the building when he noticed a device about the size of a coffee tin and called deputies.

Patrol Units found the device and determined it could be an explosive, so Greensboro’s Bomb Squad was called in to assist.

Captain Chabot says the home was a recent purchase, and neighbors tell deputies the previous owner was a veteran who may have had the device for nostalgic reasons.

Chabot says the public is not in any danger. He says the bomb squad is surveying the property for any other possible devices.

