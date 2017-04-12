WFMY
Lexington 16-Year-Old Arrested For Child Porn

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:31 PM. EDT April 12, 2017

DAVIDSON COUNTY  The Davidson County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old from Lexington had child pornography on his phone earlier this month.

The teenager was charged with 10 counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor according to the DCSO. On April 4, deputies were called to Central Davidson High School in reference to a student possessing child porn. That's when they confiscated the teen's phone and arrested him.

The teen carries a $250,000 secured bond and has a scheduled court date of May 22. 

