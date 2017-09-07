U.S. Postal Service Mail Carrier Charged with DWI in Deadly Moped Crash

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

A Lexington mail carrier is accused of hitting and killing a 22-year-old man on a moped while driving drunk on her route Wednesday.

Lexington police say around 5:30 p.m. Debra Yarborough was driving west on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Tussey Street when her car went left of the center line and hit a moped going east. Daquan Jamal Monicure was pronounced dead at the scene. Yarborough, from Welcome, was driving a 2017 Jeep Latitude while on her route as a postal service delivery driver.

Yarborough, 42, is listed in fair condition at Lexington Medical Center. She was charged with Driving While Impaired and police are continuing to investigate the crash.

