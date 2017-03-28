Lexington Police Investigating Shooting, Car Chase

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- The Lexington Police Department says they are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Meredith Ave. that involved a car chase.

Around 5:15 a.m., a woman was found shot inside a home. She's currently at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say they have arrested someone connected to the shooting following a chase that lasted about one mile. Officers pursued a 2000 Mitsubishi Galant driven by a man that eventually crashed on Linwood Road at Bookington Drive.

The arresting officers and the suspect weren't injured. No charges have been filed yet and officers aren't releasing the names of those involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

