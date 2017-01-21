WFMY
Man Arrested After Car Chase, Standoff With Lexington Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:10 AM. EST January 21, 2017

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Lexington police officers have made an arrest in a car chase.

Investigators say police tried to stop a white Dodge truck driven by 31-year-old Josh Bocanegra on Friday.

Officers were attempting to stop the car for an ongoing domestic violence investigation.

Authorities say Bocanegra was reported to have a gun while violating a domestic violence protective order.

When Bocanegra didn’t stop his car, police officers started a car chase. The chase eventually ended on Hamilton Road. 

Police say Bocanegra refused to get out of the car and showed a gun to officers. 

Police secured the area and told people to either take cover in their homes or voluntarily evacuate. Officers were able to take Bocanegra into custody a little after 2 a.m. 

No one was hurt in the standoff. 

