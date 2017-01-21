Man Arrested After Car Chase, Standoff With Lexington Police

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Lexington police officers have made an arrest in a car chase.
Investigators say police tried to stop a white Dodge truck driven by 31-year-old Josh Bocanegra on Friday.
Officers were attempting to stop the car for an ongoing domestic violence investigation.
Authorities say Bocanegra was reported to have a gun while violating a domestic violence protective order.
When Bocanegra didn’t stop his car, police officers started a car chase. The chase eventually ended on Hamilton Road.
Police say Bocanegra refused to get out of the car and showed a gun to officers.
Police secured the area and told people to either take cover in their homes or voluntarily evacuate. Officers were able to take Bocanegra into custody a little after 2 a.m.
No one was hurt in the standoff.
