Lexington Woman Who's 8 Months Pregnant Shot By Boyfriend: Police

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- The Lexington Police Department says they are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Meredith Ave. that involved a car chase.

Around 5:15 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was found shot inside a home. WFMY News 2 has learned the woman is eight months pregnant and is stable at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after having surgery. Her baby is alive.

Police say they have arrested someone connected to the shooting following a chase that lasted about one mile. Officers pursued a 2000 Mitsubishi Galant driven by a man that eventually crashed on Linwood Road at Bookington Drive. The suspect is a 27-year-old man that has lived with the woman since February. There have been no previous domestic violence calls at the home since they've lived there.

The arresting officers and the suspect weren't injured. No charges have been filed yet and officers aren't releasing the names of those involved.

