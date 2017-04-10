Lidl Hiring Up To 150 Workers For Distribution Center In Alamance County

Lidl grocery store. Pic. Lidl (Photo: David Keith, Custom)

MEBANE, N.C. -- Lidl, one of the world's largest retailers, is holding its first public hiring event for its distribution center in Alamance County.

The hiring event is Thursday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lidl Distribution Center at 3815 Senator Ralph Scott Parkway in Mebane.

Salaries for logistics associates will be up to $20 per hour plus benefits. The company says up to 150 jobs will be available at the distribution center.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online and bring resumes to the event. Attire should be business casual.

Walk-ins will also be welcomed at the event.

