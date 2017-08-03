Lidl Opening A Thomasville Store By Late August

Beginning Thursday, August 24, customers in Thomasville, North Carolina will have the opportunity to experience Lidl Photos: Lidl

THOMASVILLE, NC - An international grocery chain is opening its second store in the Triad and tenth in the state this month.

Lidl US will be on 1147 Randolph Street, and will open on August 24, 2017.

The first 100 customers to come to the grand opening at 7:40 a.m. will get a chance to win a $100 Lidl gift card. Early shoppers will also get a chance to sample products, get reusable bags, and more.

