Lidl Opening A Thomasville Store By Late August

THOMASVILLE, NC - An international grocery chain is opening its second store in the Triad and tenth in the state this month.
Lidl US will be on 1147 Randolph Street, and will open on August 24, 2017.
RELATED: Winston-Salem Lidl Store Opening June 15
The first 100 customers to come to the grand opening at 7:40 a.m. will get a chance to win a $100 Lidl gift card. Early shoppers will also get a chance to sample products, get reusable bags, and more.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs