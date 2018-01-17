LIST | Closings And Delays For Thursday, Jan. 18

Here's a list of school systems closed or delayed for Thursday, Jan. 18 due to winter weather. We'll update this list as more announcements are made.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR THURSDAY

WINSTON-SALEM/FORSYTH SCHOOLS - CLOSED

ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON SCHOOLS - CLOSED

RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

MT. AIRY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

DAVIE COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

CASWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

HENRY COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

RANDOLPH COMMUNITY COLLEGE - CLOSED

FORSYTH TECHNICAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE - CLOSED

BISHOP MCGUINNESS HIGH SCHOOL - CLOSED

WINSTON-SALEM STATE UNIVERSITY - CLASSES CANCELED

