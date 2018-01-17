LIST | Closings And Delays For Thursday, Jan. 18

Here's a list of school systems closed or delayed for Thursday, Jan. 18 due to winter weather. We'll update this list as more announcements are made.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR THURSDAY
- WINSTON-SALEM/FORSYTH SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- MT. AIRY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- DAVIE COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- CASWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- HENRY COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- RANDOLPH COMMUNITY COLLEGE - CLOSED
- FORSYTH TECHNICAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE - CLOSED
- BISHOP MCGUINNESS HIGH SCHOOL - CLOSED
- WINSTON-SALEM STATE UNIVERSITY - CLASSES CANCELED
