LIST | Closings And Delays For Thursday, Jan. 18

WFMY News 2 Digtal , WFMY 3:45 PM. EST January 17, 2018

Here's a list of school systems closed or delayed for Thursday, Jan. 18 due to winter weather. We'll update this list as more announcements are made.

To submit a closing, go to wfmynews2.com/closenow and enter your ID code and password.

FULL LIST: Closings and Delays on WFMY News 2

For everything weather, stay with WFMY News 2 for forecasts, radar, alerts and more

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR THURSDAY

  • WINSTON-SALEM/FORSYTH SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • MT. AIRY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • DAVIE COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • CASWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • HENRY COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • RANDOLPH COMMUNITY COLLEGE - CLOSED
  • FORSYTH TECHNICAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE - CLOSED
  • BISHOP MCGUINNESS HIGH SCHOOL - CLOSED
  • WINSTON-SALEM STATE UNIVERSITY - CLASSES CANCELED

