LIST: Dozens Of Greensboro Streets To Get Repaved This Year

GREENSBORO, NC -- Many people in the Triad know what it’s like to have a bumpy ride.

We've all been there, when your car is taking a beating from bumps and potholes.

Some of our streets are just plain worn out.

You might wonder -- will this ever get fixed?

Several Greensboro roads will get repaired, soon.

The City of Greensboro has released its 2017 road resurfacing plan.

All the roads marked in red on the map are on the city's list to be resurfaced.

City of Greensboro Map of Streets to Get Resurfacing in 2017

Some are major, four lane roads and some are neighborhood streets.

The plans are spread out all across the city.

So 2 Wants to Know, how does the city decide which roads they're going to repair?

Mike Mabe with the City of Greensboro says they first look to improve the higher traffic volume streets and the places they know are prone to a lot of accidents.

Then, they look to improve the streets with years and years of wear and tear like Julian Street, where Antone McCrimmon has to drive every day!

"Driving up Julian Street feels like you're out there in one of those mud race competitions,” said McCrimmon. “The road is really tough. People's cars get tore up and everything out here.”

The road is covered in cracks and potholes and damage from previous construction projects.

That's why Julian Street is one of the roads on the City of Greensboro's list to be resurfaced in 2017.

“We are typically trying to balance the needs of the entire community,” said Mabe. “Not just the major and minor thoroughfares, but also the residential neighborhoods.”

Mabe says the city has a formula to decide which roads get re-surfaced first.

Every few years, they evaluate every road on a scale of 0-100.

“We are typically looking to re-surface those streets that are about 0-50,” said Mabe.

Sometimes, if a road has been damaged by a lot of construction or sewer work, Mabe says it can move up to the top of the list for resurfacing work.

“We look at bus routes, bicycle routes, things of that nature, citizen complaints, we take all of those things into consideration in developing that resurfacing plan for each year,” said Mabe.

McCrimmon says he’s glad to know the city is working to make the streets smoother and safer.

“It's going to be good to get it done next year, to get this road fixed,” said McCrimmon. “It's about time, this road has been messed up for years! For a long time, so it's really overdue.”

The city has more money for road resurfacing next year thanks to an increase in the motor vehicle license fee.

As a result, the city plans resurface 70 miles of roadway in the city next year, which is three times more than usual.

The resurfacing work is expected to begin in the spring of next year.

