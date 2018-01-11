LIST | Events Honoring MLK Jr. In The Triad

The U.S. clergyman and civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., addresses, March 29, 1966 in Paris' Sport Palace the militants of the "Movement for the Peace". (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a national holiday that recognizes an iconic civil rights leader and a man who stood for justice at any cost.

There's plenty of events going on this weekend to honor, reflect on and celebrate Dr. King's legacy. If you're looking for something to do over the weekend, consider these events going on in the Triad:

Saturday, Jan. 13

MLK Jr. Choose Peace Event

Where: Warnersville Recreation Center (601 Doak St.)

Warnersville Recreation Center (601 Doak St.) When: 2 to 5 p.m.

2 to 5 p.m. The mayor, deputy police chief and other elected officials will be present.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Volunteer and Service Fair

Where: Greensboro Public Library, Glenn McNairy Branch (4860 Lake Jeannette Rd.)

Greensboro Public Library, Glenn McNairy Branch (4860 Lake Jeannette Rd.) When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is designed to connect teens and families to volunteer opportunities with local nonprofit organizations.

17th Annual MLK, Jr. High Point Community Parade

Where: Begins at Green & Meredith Streets and will go west ending at the Mendenhall Transportation Terminal on Hamilton and Commerce Streets in High Point.

Begins at Green & Meredith Streets and will go west ending at the Mendenhall Transportation Terminal on Hamilton and Commerce Streets in High Point. When: Line-up begins at noon on E. Green St. between Meredith and Winslow Streets. The parade starts at 1 p.m.

Line-up begins at noon on E. Green St. between Meredith and Winslow Streets. The parade starts at 1 p.m. All who'd like to participate are invited.

Sunday, Jan. 14

A celebration of Dr. King's Life

Where: Burlington Assembly of God (821 Tucker Street, Burlington)

Burlington Assembly of God (821 Tucker Street, Burlington) When: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. A religious observance of MLK's life and legacy. The first event in a two-day celebration.

Monday, Jan. 15 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

Greensboro Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

Where: Downtown Greensboro, from Buff Street to Elm Street

Downtown Greensboro, from Buff Street to Elm Street When: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. The parade route will be shut down 15 minutes prior to the parade start time.

MLK Day of Service

Where: Four Seasons Town Centre, inside former Dillard's space

Four Seasons Town Centre, inside former Dillard's space When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The theme of the day is 'life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'what are you doing for others?' Event includes hands-on service project and a non-profit volunteer fair, career fair, community art projects, scavenger hunt and more

MLK Day Breakfast

Where: Occasions Restaurant (286 E Front St., Burlington)

Occasions Restaurant (286 E Front St., Burlington) When: Doors open at 8 a.m., Program starts at 8:30 a.m.

Doors open at 8 a.m., Program starts at 8:30 a.m. A Monday morning breakfast celebration. Tickets at $15. To buy a ticket, you can call David Spruill (336-512-3474), Occasions (336-227-9887) or Like Clock Works Hair Salon (336-437-6601)

Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Cross-Cultural Event

Where: Saint James Presbyterian Church (820 Ross Ave. in Greensboro)

Saint James Presbyterian Church (820 Ross Ave. in Greensboro) When: Noon

Noon Reverend Dr. Daran H. Mitchell, pastor at Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church, will be the featured speaker. The Bennett College Choir will perform.

Out of the Garden Project Special Food Giveaway

Where: Out of the Garden Project warehouse, the Church on 68 (300 NC Hwy 68 S, Greensboro)

Out of the Garden Project warehouse, the Church on 68 (300 NC Hwy 68 S, Greensboro) When: 2 to 4 p.m.

2 to 4 p.m. Anyone in need of food is invited. Water, soda, tea, coffee, produce, pizza and bread will be served.

MLK Day Worship Service at High Point University

Where: The Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel

The Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel When: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. The keynote speaker is Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie. The service is open to the public.

Memorial Breakfast in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Where: The Koury Convention Center (3121 High Point Road, Greensboro)

The Koury Convention Center (3121 High Point Road, Greensboro) When: 7:30 a.m.

7:30 a.m. Keynote address by Reverend Dr. T. Anthony Spearman.

