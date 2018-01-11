LIST | Events Honoring MLK Jr. In The Triad

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a national holiday that recognizes an iconic civil rights leader and a man who stood for justice at any cost.
RELATED: The New Yorker Cover Shows MLK Jr., Kaepernick, Bennett Taking A Knee
There's plenty of events going on this weekend to honor, reflect on and celebrate Dr. King's legacy. If you're looking for something to do over the weekend, consider these events going on in the Triad:
Saturday, Jan. 13
MLK Jr. Choose Peace Event
- Where: Warnersville Recreation Center (601 Doak St.)
- When: 2 to 5 p.m.
- The mayor, deputy police chief and other elected officials will be present.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Volunteer and Service Fair
- Where: Greensboro Public Library, Glenn McNairy Branch (4860 Lake Jeannette Rd.)
- When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The event is designed to connect teens and families to volunteer opportunities with local nonprofit organizations.
17th Annual MLK, Jr. High Point Community Parade
- Where: Begins at Green & Meredith Streets and will go west ending at the Mendenhall Transportation Terminal on Hamilton and Commerce Streets in High Point.
- When: Line-up begins at noon on E. Green St. between Meredith and Winslow Streets. The parade starts at 1 p.m.
- All who'd like to participate are invited.
Sunday, Jan. 14
A celebration of Dr. King's Life
- Where: Burlington Assembly of God (821 Tucker Street, Burlington)
- When: 3 p.m.
- A religious observance of MLK's life and legacy. The first event in a two-day celebration.
Monday, Jan. 15 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)
Greensboro Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade
- Where: Downtown Greensboro, from Buff Street to Elm Street
- When: 11 a.m.
- The parade route will be shut down 15 minutes prior to the parade start time.
MLK Day of Service
- Where: Four Seasons Town Centre, inside former Dillard's space
- When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The theme of the day is 'life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'what are you doing for others?' Event includes hands-on service project and a non-profit volunteer fair, career fair, community art projects, scavenger hunt and more
MLK Day Breakfast
- Where: Occasions Restaurant (286 E Front St., Burlington)
- When: Doors open at 8 a.m., Program starts at 8:30 a.m.
- A Monday morning breakfast celebration. Tickets at $15. To buy a ticket, you can call David Spruill (336-512-3474), Occasions (336-227-9887) or Like Clock Works Hair Salon (336-437-6601)
Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Cross-Cultural Event
- Where: Saint James Presbyterian Church (820 Ross Ave. in Greensboro)
- When: Noon
- Reverend Dr. Daran H. Mitchell, pastor at Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church, will be the featured speaker. The Bennett College Choir will perform.
Out of the Garden Project Special Food Giveaway
- Where: Out of the Garden Project warehouse, the Church on 68 (300 NC Hwy 68 S, Greensboro)
- When: 2 to 4 p.m.
- Anyone in need of food is invited. Water, soda, tea, coffee, produce, pizza and bread will be served.
MLK Day Worship Service at High Point University
- Where: The Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel
- When: 11 a.m.
- The keynote speaker is Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie. The service is open to the public.
Memorial Breakfast in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
- Where: The Koury Convention Center (3121 High Point Road, Greensboro)
- When: 7:30 a.m.
- Keynote address by Reverend Dr. T. Anthony Spearman.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs