LIST | School Delays In The Triad For Monday, Jan. 8

Here's a list of school systems delayed two hours for Monday, Jan. 8.

FULL LIST: Closings and Delay

Alamance-Burlington Schools

Montgomery County Schools

Randolph County Schools

Patrick County (Va.) Schools

Winston-Salem Forsyth County to Dismiss 2 hours early

Alamance-Burlington School Systems announced a 2-hour delay for Monday, January 8, in the event of possible icy conditions as well as to make sure their buses are prepared.

Spokesperson for the Alamance-Burlington system Jenny Faulkner says the extra two hours will give the buses time to warm up and start properly since it's been last Wednesday since they were running. She says a mechanics will be out early Monday morning to make sure buses are ready to go. Faulkner says they've also scouted roads and areas on and near schools for icy patches so that contract crews can get them cleared. The school system has also been in contact with the DOT to report any trouble spots.

