LIST | Rue21 Closing 400 Stores, 2 in Triad

Teen fashion retailer Rue21 is making it hard to figure out which of its stores are closing. So we've put together a list based on our own reporting and from other sources on the Web.

The chain plans to close up to 400 stores, the Associated Press reports, out of 1,218 in 48 states.

"It’s true – we are closing some stores,'' Rue21 tweeted to followers over the weekend. "It was a difficult but necessary decision."

The chain marked "closing store" on many of the locatiions in its online index, but on Tuesday afternoon, the designations disappeared. Could the chain have changed its mind about the closures? Officials didn't offer comment on why they would tell patrons a store was closing, then later remove the designation.

Here's a partial list of stores that are believed to be closing:



ALABAMA

Colonial Promenade

300 Colonial Promenade Parkway

Suite 700

Alabaster

French Farms Pavilion

229 French Farms Blvd. Suite G

Athens

Colonial Promenade Tannehill

4863 Promenade Parkway Suite 113

Bessemer

Promenade of Tutwiler Farms

1616 Gadsden Highway Suite 100

Birmingham

Cullman Shopping Center

1200 Cullman Shopping Center NW

Cullman

Colonial Promenade Fultondale

3477 Lowery Parkway

Suite 107

Fultondale

Valley Bend at Jones Farm

2722 Carl T. Jones Drive SE

Huntsville

Eastwood Village

1624 Montclair Road, Suite 100

Irondale

Heritage Square

7696 Highway 72 NW, Suite 340

Madison

Eastdale Mall

1015 Eastdale Mall

Space A6 and A7

Montgomery

Eastchase Plaza

2472 Berryhill Rd.

Montgomery

Premiere Place Shopping Center

1919 Cobbs Ford Road

Prattville

Scottsboro Marketplace

24833 John T. Reid Pkwy, Space M

Scottsboro, Al

Saraland Gateway Centre

960 Industrial Parkway

Saraland

ARIZONA

Outlets at Anthem

4250 W. Anthem Way, Suite 450

Anthem

The Promenade at Casa Grande

1269 N. Promenade Pkwy, Suite 134

Casa Grande

Arizona Mills

5000 Arizona Mills Circle , Space 484

Tempe, Az.

Lake Pleasant Town Center

25546 N. Lake Pleasant Pkway

Peoria

Queen Creek Markeplace

21506 South Ellsworth Loop #108

Queen Creek

San Luis Shopping Center

582 E. Piceno Dr. , Suite 801

San Luis

The Mall at Sierra Vista

2200 El Mercado Loop , Space 1158

Sierra Vista

Tucson Mall

4500 North Oracle Road, Suite 480

Tucson,

Foothills Mall

7401 N. Lacholla Blvd., Suite 103

Tucson,

Tucson Spectrum

5373 South Calle Santa Cruz, Suite 161

Tucson,

ARKANSAS

Alcoa Exchange

7357 Alcoa Road, Suite 103

Bryant,

Mellor Park Mall

2113 Northwest Ave.

El Dorado,

North Hills Shopping Center

605 US Highway 62/65, Suite 4

Harrison, Ar

Plaza Center

40 Plaza Way, Suite 40

Mountain Home,

Pinnacle Hills Promenade

2203 Promenade Blvd., Suite 4120

Rogers,

Ozark Center Place

5320 West Sunset, Suite 180

Springdale,

CALIFORNIA

Viejas Outlet Center

5001 Willows Rd, Space M401

Alpine

Auburn Crossroads

2580 Bell Road, Auburn

Capitola Mall

1855 41st Ave.

Capitola

Plaza Camino Real

2525 El Camino Real, Suite 161

Carlsbad

Sunrise Mall

5932 Sunrise Mall, Suite C6

Citrus Heights

Clovis Commons

625 W. Herndon Ave., Suite 200

Clovis

Imperial Valley Mall

3451 S. Dogwood Ave., Space 1048

El Centro

Folsom Premium Outlets

1300 Folsom Blvd., #201

Folsom

The Marketplace at Hanford

212 N. 12th Ave., Suites 101 and 107

Hanford

Lakewood Center Mall

61 Lakewood Center

Lakewood

Stadium Center

2236 Daniels St.

Manteca

Central Valley Plaza

2225 Plaza Parkway, Sjite J-1/2

Modesto

Montclair Plaza

5060 Montclair Plaza Ln. Suite 2141

Montclair

Pismo Beach Premium Outlets

333 Five Cities Drive, Suite 115

Pismo Beach

Century Plaza Shopping Center

4181 Century Blvd.

Pittsburg, Ca.

Inland Center

500 Inland Center Drive Space 250

San Barnardino, Ca.

West Valley Mall

3200 North Naglee Rd.

Tracy, Ca.

Ukiah Crossroads Shopping Center

1375 North State Street

Ukiah, Ca.

Vacaville Premium Outlets

331 N. Nut Tree Road

Vacaville, Ca.

Plaza West Covina

542 Plaza Drive

West Covina, Ca.

Westminster Mall

2037A Westminster Mall

Westminster, Ca.

Yuba Sutter Mall

1201 Colusa Ave., Suite G719

Yuba City

MICHIGAN

From Crain's Detroit Business:

Westchester Center

1250 S. Rochester Road

Space C-100

Rochester Hills

Westridge Shopping Center

35585 Warren Road

Westland

Waterside Marketplace

50697 Waterside Dr.

Chesterfield

Crossroad Village

47172 Michigan Ave.

Canton

Mall of Monroe

2121 N. Monroe St.

Monroe

Green Oak Village Place

9490 Village Place Blvd.

Brighton

MISSISSIPPI

From the Jackson Clarion-Ledger:

325 Lakewood Drive

Suite 5 & 6

Batesville

Brookhaven Plaza

958 Brookway Blvd Ste. B

Brookhaven

Columbia Corners Shopping Center

1005 Hwy 98 Bypass

Suite 6

Columbia

Corinth Commons

2501 Virginia Lane

Space G-1

Corinth

Dogwood Promenade

130 Promenade Blvd

Flowood

Greenville Mall

1651 Highway 1 South

Space 26

Greenville

Forum Shoppes

2218 Highway 82 W

Suite 300-500

Greenwood

Turtle Creek Crossing

6055 Highway 98 West

Suite 40

Hattiesburg

Edgewood Mall

1722 Veterans Blvd.

McComb

Meridian Crossroads

133 South Frontage Road

Suite 108

Meridian

Oxford Galleria

2305 W. Jackson Ave.

Suite 209

Oxford

Philadelphia Marketplace

211 Lewis Ave. S

suite 10

Philadelphia, Miss.

Outlets at Vicksburg

4000 S. Frontage Road

Suite 108A

Vicksburg

NEW HAMPSHIRE

From WMUR.com:

Brickyard Square

Epping

Seabrook Commons

Seabrook

NEW YORK

From Syracuse.com:

Great Northern Mall

4081 Rt 31

Clay

Shoppes at Cortland

834 Bennie Road

Cortland

5350 Southwestern Blvd.

Hamburg

Broadway Mall

358 N Broadway

Hicksville

Southern Tier Crossing

1508 County Rt 64

Horseheads

Harte Haven Shopping Center

128 Harte Haven Plaza

Massena

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls

1620 Military Road

Niagara Falls

Olean Mall

400 N Union Street

Olean

Quaker Crossing Retail Center

3445 Amelia Dr.

Orchard Park

Champlain Centre

60 Smithfield Blvd.

Plattsburgh

Wilton Mall

3065 Rt 50

Saratoga Springs

Galleria at White Plains

100 Main Street

White Plains

NORTH CAROLINA

Burlington

Alamance Crossing

Reidsville

Shoppes at Reidville Ridge

Rivergate Shopping Center

Steele Creek

Wal-Mart Shopping Center

Albemarle

OHIO

From Cincinnati.com:

U Square @ the Loop

223 Calhoun Street

Cincinnati

Alexandria Village Green

6831 Alexandria Pike

Alexandria

Bridgewater Falls

3425 Princeton Road

Hamilton

Tanger Outlet Center

Jeffersonville

SOUTH CAROLINA

From the Island Packet:

Fording Island Road

Bluffton

Robert Smalls Parkway

Beaufort.

