LIST | School Closings and Delays For Monday, Feb. 5

Here's a list of school systems closed or delayed for Monday, Feb. 5 due to winter weather. We'll update this list as more announcements are made.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR MONDAY
Carroll County Schools - Closed
Patrick County Schools - Closed
Rockingham County Schools - Delayed 3 hours
Elkin City Schools - Delayed 3 hours
Henry County Schools - Delayed 2 hours
Mount Airy City Schools - Delayed 3 hours
Surry County Schools - Delayed 3 hours
Stokes County Schools - Delayed 3 hours
Wilkes County Schools - Delayed 2 hours
Yadkin County Schools - Delayed 3 hours
