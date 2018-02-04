LIST | School Closings and Delays For Monday, Feb. 5

Here's a list of school systems closed or delayed for Monday, Feb. 5 due to winter weather. We'll update this list as more announcements are made.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR MONDAY

Carroll County Schools - Closed

Patrick County Schools - Closed

Rockingham County Schools - Delayed 3 hours

Elkin City Schools - Delayed 3 hours

Henry County Schools - Delayed 2 hours

Mount Airy City Schools - Delayed 3 hours

Surry County Schools - Delayed 3 hours

Stokes County Schools - Delayed 3 hours

Wilkes County Schools - Delayed 2 hours

Yadkin County Schools - Delayed 3 hours

