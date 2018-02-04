WFMY
LIST | School Closings and Delays For Monday, Feb. 5

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 7:52 PM. EST February 04, 2018

Here's a list of school systems closed or delayed for Monday, Feb. 5 due to winter weather. We'll update this list as more announcements are made.

To submit a closing, go to wfmynews2.com/closenow and enter your ID code and password.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR MONDAY

Carroll County Schools - Closed 

Patrick County Schools - Closed

Rockingham County Schools - Delayed 3 hours

Elkin City Schools - Delayed 3 hours 

Henry County Schools - Delayed 2 hours 

Mount Airy City Schools - Delayed 3 hours 

Surry County Schools - Delayed 3 hours 

Stokes County Schools - Delayed 3 hours

Wilkes County Schools - Delayed 2 hours

Yadkin County Schools - Delayed 3 hours 

