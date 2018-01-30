LIST | School Closings and Delays For Tuesday, Jan. 30
Here's a list of school systems closed or delayed for Tuesday, Jan. 30 due to winter weather. We'll update this list as more announcements are made.
To submit a closing, go to wfmynews2.com/closenow and enter your ID code and password.
LISTA | Retrasos De Escuelas, Cierres El Martes Debido A Clima Invernal
Mobile Users | School Closings and Delays
FULL LIST: Closings and Delays on WFMY News 2
For everything weather, stay with WFMY News 2 for forecasts, radar, alerts and more
SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR TUESDAY
- GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
- WINSTON-SALEM/FORSYTH SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
- ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
- ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
- RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
- ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS - NOW CLOSED
- LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
- THOMASVILLE CITY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
- DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
- ALLEGHANY COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- CASWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
- DAVIE COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
- HENRY COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
- PATRICK COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs