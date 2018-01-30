WFMY
LIST | School Closings and Delays For Tuesday, Jan. 30

WFMY News 2 Digtal , WFMY 9:45 AM. EST January 30, 2018

Here's a list of school systems closed or delayed for Tuesday, Jan. 30 due to winter weather. We'll update this list as more announcements are made.

To submit a closing, go to wfmynews2.com/closenow and enter your ID code and password.

LISTA | Retrasos De Escuelas, Cierres El Martes Debido A Clima Invernal

For everything weather, stay with WFMY News 2 for forecasts, radar, alerts and more


SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR TUESDAY

  • GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • WINSTON-SALEM/FORSYTH SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS - NOW CLOSED
  • LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • THOMASVILLE CITY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • ALLEGHANY COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • CASWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • DAVIE COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • HENRY COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • PATRICK COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

