LIST | School Closings and Delays For Tuesday, Jan. 30

Here's a list of school systems closed or delayed for Tuesday, Jan. 30 due to winter weather. We'll update this list as more announcements are made.

GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

WINSTON-SALEM/FORSYTH SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

ASHEBORO CITY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS - NOW CLOSED

LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

THOMASVILLE CITY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

ALLEGHANY COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

CASWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

DAVIE COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

HENRY COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

PATRICK COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

