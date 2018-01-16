LIST | School Closings And Delays For Wednesday, Jan. 16

Here's a list of school systems closed or delayed for Wednesday, Jan. 17 due to winter weather.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON SCHOOLS - CLOSED

CASWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

ROCKINGHAM EARLY COLLEGE - CLOSED Rockingham County Schools students already have Wednesday off as it was originally a teacher work day. It is now an optional teacher work day.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS

DANVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS - CLOSED

