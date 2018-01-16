WFMY
LIST | School Closings And Delays For Wednesday, Jan. 17

Governor Roy Cooper Winter Weather Update

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:26 PM. EST January 16, 2018

Here's a list of school systems closed or delayed for Wednesday, Jan. 17 due to winter weather. 

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

  • GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED 
  • WINSTON-SALEM FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON SCHOOLS - CLOSED 
  • CASWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED 
  • CHATHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED 
  • CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS 
  • DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • DAVIE COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED  
  • ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • ROCKINGHAM EARLY COLLEGE - CLOSED 
    • Rockingham County Schools students already have Wednesday off as it was originally a teacher work day. It is now an optional teacher work day. 
  • MONTGOMERY COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
  • HENRY COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS - CLOSED 
  • DANVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS - CLOSED 
  • YADKIN COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS 

