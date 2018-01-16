LIST | School Closings And Delays For Wednesday, Jan. 17

Here's a list of school systems closed or delayed for Wednesday, Jan. 17 due to winter weather.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS
- GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- WINSTON-SALEM FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- CASWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- CHATHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
- DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
- DAVIE COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- ROCKINGHAM EARLY COLLEGE - CLOSED
- Rockingham County Schools students already have Wednesday off as it was originally a teacher work day. It is now an optional teacher work day.
- MONTGOMERY COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
- HENRY COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- DANVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS - CLOSED
- YADKIN COUNTY SCHOOLS - DELAYED 2 HOURS
