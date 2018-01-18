LIST | School Closings And Delays

A snow castle in Greensboro! From April Larson on Facebook

Here's a list of school systems closed or delayed for Friday, Jan. 19 due to winter weather. We'll update this list as more announcements are made.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR FRIDAY

GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

WINSTON-SALEM/FORSYTH SCHOOLS - CLOSED

ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON SCHOOLS - CLOSED

MT. AIRY CITY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

PATRICK COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

