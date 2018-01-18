WFMY
School Closings And Delays
LIST | School Closings And Delays

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:56 PM. EST January 18, 2018

Here's a list of school systems closed or delayed for Friday, Jan. 19 due to winter weather. We'll update this list as more announcements are made.

ESPAÑOL: LISTA | Retrasos De Escuelas, Cierres Este Jueves Debido A Clima Invernal

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR FRIDAY

  • GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • WINSTON-SALEM/FORSYTH SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • MT. AIRY CITY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • DAVIDSON COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED
  • PATRICK COUNTY SCHOOLS - CLOSED

