LIST: Wednesday School Closings and Delays

WFMY Breaking News

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:12 PM. EST January 10, 2017

School leaders in the Triad are making decisions about school on Wednesday.

Wednesday School Delays

  • Lexington City Schools - 2 hr. delay 
  • Montgomery County Schools - 2 hr. delay
  • Elkin City Schools - 2 hr. delay 

Wednesday School Closings 

  • Davidson County Schools
  • Danville Public Schools
  • Alamance-Burlington Schools
  • Carroll County Schools
  • Henry County Public Schools
  • Patrick County Public Schools

This list will be updated throughout the day.

