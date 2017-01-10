LIST: Wednesday School Closings and Delays

School leaders in the Triad are making decisions about school on Wednesday.

Wednesday School Delays

Lexington City Schools - 2 hr. delay

Montgomery County Schools - 2 hr. delay

Elkin City Schools - 2 hr. delay

Wednesday School Closings

Davidson County Schools

Danville Public Schools

Alamance-Burlington Schools

Carroll County Schools

Henry County Public Schools

Patrick County Public Schools

This list will be updated throughout the day.

