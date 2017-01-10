LIST: Wednesday School Closings and Delays

School leaders in the Triad are making decisions about school on Wednesday.
Wednesday School Delays
- Lexington City Schools - 2 hr. delay
- Montgomery County Schools - 2 hr. delay
- Elkin City Schools - 2 hr. delay
Wednesday School Closings
- Davidson County Schools
- Danville Public Schools
- Alamance-Burlington Schools
- Carroll County Schools
- Henry County Public Schools
- Patrick County Public Schools
