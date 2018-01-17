LISTA | Retrasos De Escuelas, Cierres Este Jueves Debido A Clima Invernal

Aquí una lista de las escuelas con horarios retrasados el jueves, 18 de enero debido a clima invernal.

RETRASOS Y CIERRES DE ESCUELAS EL JUEVES:

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO GUILFORD – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR WINSTON-SALEM/CONDADO FORSYTH – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO RANDOLPH – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO ROCKINGHAM – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE MOUNT AIRY – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO STOKES – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE LA CIUDAD DE LEXINGTON – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO DAVIDSON – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO DAVIE – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE LA CIUDAD DE ASHEBORO – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE LA CIUDAD DE THOMASVILLE – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO CARROLL – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO CHATHAM – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO CASWELL – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE LA CIUDAD DE ELKIN – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO HENRY – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE LA CIUDAD DE MARTINSVILLE – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO MONTGOMERY – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO PATRICK – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE ROWAN-SALISBURY – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO YADKIN – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO WILKES – CERRADO

RANDOLPH COMMUNITY COLLEGE – CERRADO

FORSYTH TECHINCAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE – CERRADO

ESCUELA SECUNDARIA BISHOP MCGUINESS – CERRADO

WINSTON-SALEM STATE UNIVERSITY - CERRADO



