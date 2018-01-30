LISTA | Retrasos De Escuelas, Cierres El Martes Debido A Clima Invernal

Aquí una lista de las escuelas con horarios retrasados el martes, 30 de enero debido a clima invernal.

Para registrar un cierre, vaya a www.wfmynews2.com/closenow y entre su código y contraseña.

LISTADO COMPLETO: Cierres Y Retrasos en WFMY News 2



ENGLISH: LIST | School Closings And Delays



RETRASOS Y CIERRES DE ESCUELAS EL MARTES:

DISTRITO ESCOLAR WINSTON-SALEM/CONDADO FORSYTH – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS

DISTRITO ESCOLAR ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE LA CIUDAD DE ASHEBORO – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO RANDOLPH – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO ROCKINGHAM – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE LA CIUDAD DE LEXINGTON – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE LA CIUDAD DE THOMASVILLE – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO DAVIDSON – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO ALLEGHANY – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO CARROLL – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO CASWELL – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO DAVIE – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO HENRY – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO PATRICK – CERRADO

DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO STOKES – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS

Siga esta lista para más actualizaciones sobre cierres y retrasos.



Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY