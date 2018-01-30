LISTA | Retrasos De Escuelas, Cierres El Martes Debido A Clima Invernal

Aquí una lista de las escuelas con horarios retrasados el martes, 30 de enero debido a clima invernal.
LISTADO COMPLETO: Cierres Y Retrasos en WFMY News 2
ENGLISH: LIST | School Closings And Delays
RETRASOS Y CIERRES DE ESCUELAS EL MARTES:
DISTRITO ESCOLAR WINSTON-SALEM/CONDADO FORSYTH – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
DISTRITO ESCOLAR ALAMANCE-BURLINGTON – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE LA CIUDAD DE ASHEBORO – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO RANDOLPH – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO ROCKINGHAM – CERRADO
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE LA CIUDAD DE LEXINGTON – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DE LA CIUDAD DE THOMASVILLE – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO DAVIDSON – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO ALLEGHANY – CERRADO
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO CARROLL – CERRADO
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO CASWELL – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO DAVIE – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO HENRY – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO PATRICK – CERRADO
DISTRITO ESCOLAR DEL CONDADO STOKES – RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
Siga esta lista para más actualizaciones sobre cierres y retrasos.
